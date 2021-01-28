Augur Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16.60 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Augur has a total market capitalization of $190.88 million and $16.60 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Augur has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $17.35 or 0.00052596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00067669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.10 or 0.00891423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00049168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.21 or 0.04192538 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018009 BTC.

About Augur

Augur (REP) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

