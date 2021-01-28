Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.08 million.

Separately, Bloom Burton lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of AUP opened at C$20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 17.23 and a quick ratio of 16.46. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of C$14.38 and a one year high of C$27.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -14.57.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

