Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) PT Raised to $34.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its price target increased by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 111.84% from the stock’s current price.

AUPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

AUPH opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 234.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

