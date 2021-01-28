Aurora (AOA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $335,126.00

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a total market cap of $15.76 million and $335,126.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aurora has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00072011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.13 or 0.00909438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00054068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.16 or 0.04356550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017982 BTC.

Aurora Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Token Trading

