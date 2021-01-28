Aurora Spine Co. (ASG.V) (CVE:ASG) Shares Gap Down to $0.45

Aurora Spine Co. (ASG.V) (CVE:ASG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.41. Aurora Spine Co. (ASG.V) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 5,350 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of C$24.93 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29.

Aurora Spine Co. (ASG.V) (CVE:ASG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.16 million during the quarter.

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, develops and distributes spinal implant products in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae and bone grows to complete the fusion process; sterile-packed titanium plasma spray coated spinal infusion implants for bone growth; and 3D Printed Stand Alone ALIF Cage, an integrated plate and spacer system that helps to preserve the natural anatomic profile, and provides spinal column support and stability.

