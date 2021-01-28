Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Get Autoliv alerts:

NYSE:ALV opened at $88.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.88. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $95.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 70.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,899,000 after buying an additional 169,617 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Autoliv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 239.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 138,737 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $10,696,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.