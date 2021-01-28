Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Automatic Data Processing worth $61,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 41.5% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 101.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.21. 109,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,076. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.