Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Raised by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,010,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,798 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 3.1% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $177,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

ADP stock traded up $5.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.74. 104,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,076. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Insiders sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

