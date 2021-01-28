Avalanche Price Reaches $12.03 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $925.63 million and $119.43 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $12.03 or 0.00035278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00049680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00124058 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00066668 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00263672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00064335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $113.81 or 0.00333711 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

Avalanche can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.