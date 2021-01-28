Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Down 6.2%

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $150.36 and last traded at $151.24. 717,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 611,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVLR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Avalara from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.66 and a 200 day moving average of $146.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $3,644,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,896,310.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $427,103.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,171.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,818 shares of company stock worth $50,348,913. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,377,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,272 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 71,290 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,110,000 after purchasing an additional 141,699 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 966.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 387,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

