Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avanos continues to gain from its core segment Chronic Care. CORPAK and NeoMed products contributed strongly to its results. The acquisitions of NeoMed and Summit contributed 5% growth in the quarter. Further, the rise in global demand for Respiratory Health amid the pandemic positively impacted the company’s quarterly performance. The stock has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Avanos exited the third quarter on a strong note with both earnings and revenues beating estimates. However, contraction in gross margin remains a woe. Also, the company’s Pain Management unit performed disappointingly. It also witnessed lower volume in Acute Pain and Interventional Pain due to fall in elective procedures. Moreover, being a MedTech pure play, it faces stiff competition from other industry players. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AVNS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.86, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

