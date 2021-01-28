Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $539,000 Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,433 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 381.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $19.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

