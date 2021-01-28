Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Compass Point lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $88.30 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $129.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.59.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

