Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 63,768 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 15,229.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $113.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

