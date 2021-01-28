Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HASI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

