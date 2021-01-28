Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 17,932 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,932 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

SHV stock opened at $110.52 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $112.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.61.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

