Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 286.3% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 36,854.8% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 11,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,264 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 29.7% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $329.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

