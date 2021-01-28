Avion Wealth Sells 643 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Avion Wealth lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Intel were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 35.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after buying an additional 216,737 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.8% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

INTC stock opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $217.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

