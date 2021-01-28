Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 51,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.15. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

In other news, Director Oleg Khaykin acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

