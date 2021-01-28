Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) Shares Gap Up to $3,110.00

Shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3,110.00, but opened at $3,240.00. Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) shares last traded at $3,103.73, with a volume of 33,359 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,366.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,787.32. The company has a market cap of £963.27 million and a P/E ratio of 7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.06 ($0.24) per share. This is a boost from Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)’s previous dividend of $9.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.12%.

In other news, insider Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,502 ($45.75), for a total transaction of £110,207.94 ($143,987.38). Also, insider Bindi Foyle acquired 150 shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,173 ($54.52) per share, for a total transaction of £6,259.50 ($8,178.08). In the last three months, insiders bought 3,167 shares of company stock valued at $9,867,665.

About Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

