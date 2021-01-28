AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded shares of AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. AXA has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

