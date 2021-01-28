AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

AXAHY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Nord/LB raised shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

AXA stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 123,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,331. AXA has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

