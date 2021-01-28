AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Issues Earnings Results

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.50. 3,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $66.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

