Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $7.89 on Monday. Aytu BioScience has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Aytu BioScience had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aytu BioScience will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aytu BioScience news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYTU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu BioScience during the second quarter worth $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioScience by 145.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioScience by 222.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 177,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu BioScience during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu BioScience during the second quarter worth $298,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu BioScience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

