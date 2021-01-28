Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

NASDAQ AYTU opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. Aytu BioScience has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Aytu BioScience had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aytu BioScience will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aytu BioScience news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYTU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aytu BioScience during the second quarter worth $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aytu BioScience by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aytu BioScience by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 177,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aytu BioScience in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aytu BioScience in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

