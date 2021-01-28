B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD) Shares Gap Down to $36.00

B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $31.00. B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 11.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.29. The company has a market capitalization of £40.10 million and a PE ratio of 28.45.

B.S.D Crown Ltd., through its subsidiaries, imports, markets, and distributes various food products to retail chains, supermarkets, wholesalers, and institutions primarily in Israel. It is also involved in the credit activities, including provision of loans to others. The company was formerly known as Emblaze Ltd.

