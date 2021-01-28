Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) (LON:BAKK) Shares Gap Down to $84.40

Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) (LON:BAKK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.40, but opened at $81.50. Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) shares last traded at $83.20, with a volume of 41,397 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAKK. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £489.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12.

Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) Company Profile (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

