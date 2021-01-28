Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 158 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,911.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.33.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $547.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $589.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.38 and a 1 year high of $648.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

