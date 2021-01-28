Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 568 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Applied Research Investments LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

HON stock opened at $199.38 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 130,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $512,018.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 528,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,481 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

