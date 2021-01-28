Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in The Clorox by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,414,000 after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Clorox in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $222.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.15. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $1,818,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,413.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,642 shares of company stock valued at $103,903,009 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

