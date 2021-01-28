Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $650,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $65,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy stock opened at $91.71 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

