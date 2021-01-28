Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,463,000 after purchasing an additional 298,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,440,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after buying an additional 224,169 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after buying an additional 1,447,785 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,138,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after buying an additional 102,769 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global stock opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

