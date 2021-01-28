Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 67 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,029,000 after buying an additional 57,615 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,739,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $926,569,000 after buying an additional 43,878 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total transaction of $27,007,827.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,701,457,673.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 515,952 shares of company stock worth $164,523,030. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA opened at $315.49 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $314.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

