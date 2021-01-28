Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 160 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth $236,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth $42,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $984,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $286.66 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.95 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.90.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $544.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.