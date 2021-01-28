Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Takes $431,000 Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cfra raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $70.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

