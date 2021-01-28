Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,735,000 after purchasing an additional 859,517 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 88.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,159,000 after purchasing an additional 305,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,380,000 after purchasing an additional 471,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.59.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $102.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,606.30. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $7,998,781.05. Insiders sold 316,441 shares of company stock worth $27,142,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

