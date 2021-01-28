Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Athene by 15.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Athene by 105.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Athene by 4.3% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Athene by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Athene by 15.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.28. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATH. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

