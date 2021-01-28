Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $248.68

Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $248.68 and traded as high as $277.40. Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) shares last traded at $274.00, with a volume of 722,453 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 275.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 248.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.05.

About Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

