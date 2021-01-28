Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Shares Up 10.2%

Shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) shot up 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.27. 429,789 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 99,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 million, a P/E ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter.

About Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

