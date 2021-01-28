Ballentine Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,874 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,874 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Banco Sabadell upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

