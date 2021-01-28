Ballentine Partners LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.00.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Yuval Shaked sold 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.10, for a total value of $432,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total value of $2,400,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,110,384.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,364 shares of company stock valued at $20,375,194. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $509.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $537.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.14. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $579.50. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

