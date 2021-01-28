Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $227,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $97.38 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

