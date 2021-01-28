Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $4,972,211.53. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $4,520,790.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,391,056.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.40.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

