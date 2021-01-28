BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

In other news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $143,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,577,800. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

