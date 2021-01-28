Bangor Savings Bank Decreases Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10,205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $908,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,518,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,201. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $30.34.

