Bangor Savings Bank Has $986,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after buying an additional 49,317 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after buying an additional 237,675 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12,384.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after buying an additional 215,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Finally, DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.44. 10,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,586. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day moving average is $102.57.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

