Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,373 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $933,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period.

SCHE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.23. 44,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,954. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $33.48.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

