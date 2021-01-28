Bangor Savings Bank Sells 11,911 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,911 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after buying an additional 418,953 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 425,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after buying an additional 303,752 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,636,000 after buying an additional 256,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 786.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after buying an additional 213,276 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.29. The company had a trading volume of 86,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,399. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.39.

