Bangor Savings Bank Sells 182 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$117.64 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,968. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.