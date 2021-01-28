Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMRC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $508.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 133,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 117,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 24,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 138.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

